Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

by Staff reporter
28 May 2019 at 07:58hrs | Views
ZANU-PF and State security details have condemned Mandedza High School which had been chosen as the ruling party's venue for this year's edition of its annual conference over security reasons.

Mashonaland East was chosen as the host province before its leadership opted for Seke District due to its proximity to the capital.

However, Mandedza High was condemned by security agents who are reportedly wary of the electricity lines that cross over the institution.

This has resulted in the provincial leadership moving to Murape Secondary School, about 15km from the initial venue.

Seke legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe yesterday confirmed the development and said they have identified a new venue.

"It is true the conference will no longer be held at Mandedza High School as announced earlier. This is due to security reasons and we have chosen Murape as the venue subject to confirmation from our superiors," he said.

Security details reportedly condemned the initial venue on the grounds that the power lines pose danger given that the conference will coincide with the rainy season.

Zanu-PF provincial leaders opted for Seke constituency to host the mega event as it is near Harare where accommodation is readily available.

Meanwhile, addressing party members at a "thank you" rally held in Beatrice on Sunday, Kashambe said Seke Constituency will capitalise on the annual conference to attract development in the area.

"We are honoured to be the host constituency. During the last conference, Zanu-PF chairperson Comrade Oppah Muchinguri said in future, they will ensure that the host area will be developed. This is our time as a constituency to be developed. We are looking forward to improvement of infrastructure and drilling of boreholes among other things," Kashambe said.

Zanu-PF in Mashonaland East has already started preparing for the annual event.

Source - newsday

