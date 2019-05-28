Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

by Staff reporter
28 May 2019 at 07:59hrs | Views
THE late Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java won the party's women assembly's secretary-general post from her hospital bed.

The Glen View South MP was involved in a car crash in Kwekwe while she was returning to Harare from a party caucus in Bulawayo on May 14. Since then, she has been bed ridden, although party members yesterday revealed she was showing signs of recovery.

The accident, which reportedly involved some vehicles driven by soldiers, killed her maternal uncle, Tafadzwa Mhudwa and her campaign manager Paul Rukanda.

She trounced Memory Mbodiya for the influential women's assembly top job in elections held at the weekend at the party's first congress in Gweru without her late father, who passed away on February 14 last year.

The MDC women assembly elected Paurina Mpariwa as the head of the league, taking over from Lynnette Karenyi-Kore who was elevated to be one of the party's vice presidents.

Mpariwa will be deputised by Phyllis Ndlovu, while Regnet Mangava will deputise Tsvangirai-Java.

Source - newsday

