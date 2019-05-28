MDC bigwigs bite the dust

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Cabinet ministers and long-serving party bigwigs are among the officials who lost their positions in the MDC's just-ended elective congress in Gweru.The MDC congress brew a shocker after Lynette Kore, a rank outsider with one nomination and seen as an ally of defeated former secretary general Douglas Mwonzora made light work of Lillian Timveos to clinch the party vice president women's quota post.Kore, rejected by her Manicaland home province, won against the odds to become the party's third vice president sparking wild celebrations. She polled 1788 against her main rival Timveos' 1610.Former Zanu-PF member Tracy Mutinhiri was swept by the tide to poll only 98 votes.Timveos was believed to have been on party leader Nelson Chamisa's slate.With the 41year-old lawyer having been nominated uncontested, his acolytes were expected to trounce their rivals but Kore seems to have ridden her luck after her lieutenants swept to power in the women's assembly led by new chairperson Paurina Mpariwa.In other contests Tabitha Khumalo beat off competition from Bhekithemba Mpofu and Gabuza Joel Gabuza to retain her position as national chairperson.Khumalo polled 2239 against Gabuza's 933 and Mpofu who tallied 286 votes.Returning prodigal son Job Sikhala nicknamed Wiwa after slain Nigerian Ogoni People's rights activist Ken Said Wiwa brushed aside former youth chairperson Happymore Chidziva to take over as deputy national chairperson.Sikhala garnered 1518 against closest rival Chidziva who polled 1389 while Bhekithemba Sibanda had 200 votes and Buriro MP Costa Machingauta who took 264 votes.The Congress results confirms the fact that seismic waves continue to rock the country's main opposition since its revered founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer last year.