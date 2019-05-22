Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

Nelson Chamisa, the MDC president,  added salt to losing secretary general candidate Douglas Mwonzora's wounds at the end of the party's Gweru congress, mocking the Manicaland Senator for sulking.

In his final address to the Congress on Monday, Chamisa said, "I remember the feeling I got in 2014, when I lost to Dougie (Douglas Mwonzora). We got to Congress and everyone was chanting my name and monikers but when the votes were tallied, he was way ahead of me. I was shocked, hurt and walked away.

"I, however, did not leave the party because I am a loyal cadre," Chamisa said to cheers.

"After losing an election, you can go and take a nap which is what Mwonzora did today (Monday). He lost against Hwende (Charlton). He lost the same way, I lost to him in 2014."

Mwonzora lost his secretary general position to Chamisa's ally Hwende by 2 090 to 721 votes.

Mwonzora left the congress venue, Ascot Stadium, in Gweru in a huff, way before results were officially announced.

Chamisa has been accused of hounding Mwonzora out of the race by "managing the nomination process" to ensure the former secretary general did not get any nomination for president.

