South African top leader endorses Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
The South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has given a thumbs up to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for his ability to rally Zimbabweans around the change agenda.

Said Vavi, "The Zimbabwean opposition has what is called in politics a momentum, with the MDC Chamisa becoming an unstoppable tsunami!"

Vavi was commenting on the latest MDC Congress that was held in Gweru which gathered delegates from all corners of the country.

"We are so encouraged when Great African legends and icons take note of the traction and electricity of the people's force and incoming government's momentum." Chamisa responded. T"hank you Cde Vavi for acknowledging our just cause."

Vavi further encouraged Chamisa to push on with the struggle for change.

"Good luck cde Chamisa! What's unfolding in Zimbabwe today is a total disaster! Change must happen!"

The MDC Congress produced what analysts have team the strongest team since 2005 split. Professor Jonathan Moyo called it the greatest thing that has ever happened since the coup.

During his days at COSATU Vavi worked closely with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and the labour backed MDC under the then leadership of Morgan Tsvangirai.

The MDC has a strong bond with Trade Unions both in the country and across the globe as it was formed by the labour movement.




Most Popular In 7 Days