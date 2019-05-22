Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago
The ruling revolutionary party Zanu-PF has noted with grave concern the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's intentions to unleash war on the nation soon after the party's congress held at Ascot Stadium in Gweru on Saturday.

In a statement, the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said having such sentiments pronounced on Africa Day is not only retrogressive but irresponsible, adding that such a statement is an indictment of what Chamisa and his rogue elements represent.

He said the ruling party has the duty to safeguard the country's hard won freedom and independence.

In this regard, Ambassador Khaya Moyo commended the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Cain Mathema, who released a press statement reassuring the nation on its safety and protection.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo reminded Chamisa that the peace which the country enjoys today came at a price of the blood and sacrifice of gallant sons and daughters of the soil.

He also highlighted that Zanu-PF remains grateful to the generality of Zimbabweans for their calmness and adherence to peace in the face of such provocation adding that those quarters who wish doom and agony for this great nation will never succeed.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days