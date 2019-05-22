Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Mayor of Bulawayo Solomon Madlala Mguni has announced that the City fathers have postponed the birthday celebrations of the City which were supposed to be held on Saturday. He said the postponement was to honour the burial of the late Dr Dumiso Dabengwa which will be held on the same day.The celebrations will now be done on Tuesday 4 June.Mguni was speaking at a press conference that was held at the Dabengwa residence on Tuesday.Mguni further revealed the Council is welcome to ideas from the Dabengwa Foundation or ZAPU as a party if they have innovative ideas to immortalise the vision of Dabengwa.Watch the press conference below: