Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

A woman from Mberengwa has challenged Mberengwa North Member of Parliament Tafanana Zhou with ammunition as she seeks to prove that they had sex and that the legislator was the one who deflowered her.In a case file with the Bulawayo High Court under case number HC 980/19 citing Zhou as a defendant, Henrietta Tafadzwa Chauke (36), through her lawyers Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, is demanding from the politician for contumelia; arising from the alleged breach of promise to marry her after the MP broke her v1rginity.Chauke, in her application, said she fell for the legislator in February last year after he had promised to marry her. He however failed to ful-fil the promise after she was deflowered.Zhou challenged the summons claiming the woman was abusing court processes to humiliate him, while also claiming that he did not know her.Zhou's lawyer, Tawanda Tavengwa of Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Legal Practitioners, led an application for dismissal of action citing Chauke as a respondent. Chauke has responded promising to unveil all the shenanigans during the subsistence of their affair including a video while they are undressed, WhatsApp chats as well as EcoCash transactions between her and the legislator, who is now disowning her.Zhou claims he was pestered for sex by Chauke, who went to the extent of making sexual advances to him to which he never responded.Zhou also claims Chauke also sent her indecent pictures to him.Chauke, however, insists on exposing the legislator in court.Chauke will easily prove that there was sex between her and (Zhou). That is why Chauke brought her application through an action."What is it that (Zhou) is afraid of, which he does not want to be cross examined," Chauke responded to Zhou's application.She claims Zhou was trying to mislead the honourable court that he was not known to her."It is not true that (Chauke) is not known to (Zhou). (Zhou) is misleading this court into believing that the attached WhatsApp messages were done in the context of making a love proposal by the respondent to the applicant," Chauke's lawyers wrote."After indulging in sex with (Chauke) several times and having promised to marry her, (Zhou) contumaciously repudiated his promise to marry Chauke claims that when she asked Zhou about the breach that is when she started getting threats from the MP."What is that was done in the dark if it's not sex?"The adult videos, which (Zhou) sent to (Chauke) were taken by (Zhou) himself, while they were in a private room," claims Chauke.She added: "Also attached as Annexure B are EcoCash statements, where (Zhou) used to send money to (Chauke) to facilitate the travelling by (Chauke) to the meeting place."It again seems (Zhou) implies that sex did not take place as at 21st of July 2018."Chauke claims it did not make sense for Zhou to claim that he does not know the former as a reason for not engaging in sex with her.