Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A woman from Mberengwa has challenged Mberengwa North Member of Parliament Tafanana Zhou with ammunition as she seeks to prove that they had sex and that the legislator was the one who deflowered her.

In a case file with the Bulawayo High Court under case number HC 980/19 citing Zhou as a defendant, Henrietta Tafadzwa Chauke (36), through her lawyers Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, is demanding from the politician for contumelia; arising from the alleged breach of promise to marry her after the MP broke her v1rginity.

Chauke, in her application, said she fell for the legislator in February last year after he had promised to marry her. He however failed to ful-fil the promise after she was deflowered.

Zhou challenged the summons claiming the woman was abusing court processes to humiliate him, while also claiming that he did not know her.

Zhou's lawyer, Tawanda Tavengwa of Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi Legal Practitioners, led an application for dismissal of action citing Chauke as a respondent. Chauke has responded promising to unveil all the shenanigans during the subsistence of their affair including a video while they are undressed, WhatsApp chats as well as EcoCash transactions between her and the legislator, who is now disowning her.

Zhou claims he was pestered for sex by Chauke, who went to the extent of making sexual advances to him to which he never responded.

Zhou also claims Chauke also sent her indecent pictures to him.

Chauke, however, insists on exposing the legislator in court.

Chauke will easily prove that there was sex between her and (Zhou). That is why Chauke brought her application through an action.

"What is it that (Zhou) is afraid of, which he does not want to be cross examined," Chauke responded to Zhou's application.

She claims Zhou was trying to mislead the honourable court that he was not known to her.

"It is not true that (Chauke) is not known to (Zhou). (Zhou) is misleading this court into believing that the attached WhatsApp messages were done in the context of making a love proposal by the respondent to the applicant," Chauke's lawyers wrote.

"After indulging in sex with (Chauke) several times and having promised to marry her, (Zhou) contumaciously repudiated his promise to marry Chauke claims that when she asked Zhou about the breach that is when she started getting threats from the MP.

"What is that was done in the dark if it's not sex?"

The adult videos, which (Zhou) sent to (Chauke) were taken by (Zhou) himself, while they were in a private room," claims Chauke.

She added: "Also attached as Annexure B are EcoCash statements, where (Zhou) used to send money to (Chauke) to facilitate the travelling by (Chauke) to the meeting place.

"It again seems (Zhou) implies that sex did not take place as at 21st of July 2018."

Chauke claims it did not make sense for Zhou to claim that he does not know the former as a reason for not engaging in sex with her.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

28 mins ago | 61 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Warriors send off

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 951 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

4 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

4 hrs ago | 3159 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

5 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

6 hrs ago | 15432 Views

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 4626 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

8 hrs ago | 3323 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

8 hrs ago | 3803 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

8 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

8 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

9 hrs ago | 4465 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

9 hrs ago | 295 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 hrs ago | 2172 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 hrs ago | 1334 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

11 hrs ago | 2167 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4874 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

12 hrs ago | 12268 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 8831 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

12 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

12 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

12 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

12 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

12 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

12 hrs ago | 968 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

12 hrs ago | 985 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

12 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

12 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 855 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 302 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days