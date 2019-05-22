Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE couple's marriage is on the brink of collapse after the man was assaulted by his wife's alleged boyfriend.

All hell broke loose at Westlea Shopping Centre over the weekend when Pasco Mueruza got a tip_off that his wife Monica was having an affair with a man identified as Shackstone Kavu.

Pasco then saw his wife with the alleged boyfriend and another couple in a car at the shopping centre.

While trying to get full information about the alleged affair, Pasco was beaten by his wife's boyfriend Kavu, who claimed to be a tax body official and then later identified himself as a policeman.

According to a close source, Monica and Kavu were enjoying quality time in Westlea when Pasco arrived.

"They were enjoying quality time at Westlea Shopping Centre when her husband arrived at the scene following a tip-off.

"During the scuffle, Pasco was beaten by the boyfriend," said the source.

The matter was reported at Mabelreign Police Station under RRB 4025656.

By yesterday, the suspect was still in police custody.

Contacted for comment, Pasco confirmed the incident and said he was yet to make a decision on the matter.

"I was assaulted by my wife's boyfriend after I caught them red-handed having a quality time in Westlea.

"I am still seeking medical attention because I was injured.

"I caught them red-handed. "There were two men in the car and another woman, alongside my wife," he said. He added: "My wife has been coming home late and I even communicated with her bosses who promised to discuss the issue with her. "My wife is cheating on me. "After the incident she went to her parents' home in Waterfalls."

According to the medical affidavit, Pasco was slapped in the face. Efforts to get a comment from Monica were futile as her mobile number was not reachable until the time of going to print.

Source - hmetro

