WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

On Monday members of the Zimbabwe National Army carried the coffin of the late Dumiso Dabengwa to a service held at the Nyaradzo parlour.Unlike other national heroes, Dabengwa's coffin was wrapped with a ZAPU flag and not the Zimbabwean flag as according to tradition.ZAPU members who spoke to this publication said they did not want the Zimbabwean flag because the flag was synonymous with the massacre of the people of ZAPU during the Gukurahundi era.President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared Dabengwa as a national hero but the family insisted that he will be buried in Ntabazinduma.Meanwhile MDC leader Nelson Chamisa conveyed his condolence message to the Dabengwa family through his Treasurer General David Coltart. He confirmed that he will be attending the memorial service at white city stadium on Friday.Watch the video below: