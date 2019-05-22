Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
Newly mandated MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will be landing in Bulawayo on Friday to attend the memorial service of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa which will be held at White City stadium.

Chamisa's visit was announced by MDC Treasurer General David Coltart on Tuesday during a press conference held at Dabengwa residence.

"I spoke to Nelson Chamisa in the morning and he sends his heartfelt condolences to the Dabengwa family on his own behalf and on behalf of MDC," Coltart said. "He said he will be here in Bulawayo on Friday to attend the memorial service and the burial on Saturday."

Dabengwa endorsed Nelson Chamisa's candidature during the 2018 harmonised elections.

The press conference was attending by Mayor Solomon Mguni, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Paul Temba Nyathi, ZAPU leadership among others.

ZAPU Secretary General said they are inviting all Zimbabweans to the memorial service on Friday.

"We will talk to government to avail buses to ferry every person who wants to attend the memorial. We however want to make it clear that this is not a state funeral. We appreciate the pronouncement of a hero status to Dabengwa but he is a man that was also known as a hero by everyone.

"We will give the platform to government representatives on Friday if they are there. And on Saturday we will do the same byt we want to stress it out that ZAPU and Dabengwa family are the one leading the program and not the state. We will accept whatever help that the state deems fit to assist." He said.

Dabengwa will be buried in Ntabazinduna on Saturday.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

36 mins ago | 106 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Warriors send off

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

4 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

4 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

6 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

6 hrs ago | 15842 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

8 hrs ago | 3332 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

8 hrs ago | 3822 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

9 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

9 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

9 hrs ago | 4488 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 hrs ago | 2174 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 hrs ago | 1334 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

11 hrs ago | 2183 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4882 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

12 hrs ago | 12315 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 8873 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

12 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

12 hrs ago | 785 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

12 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

13 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

13 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

13 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

13 hrs ago | 985 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

13 hrs ago | 2999 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

13 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 302 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days