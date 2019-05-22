Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Newly mandated MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will be landing in Bulawayo on Friday to attend the memorial service of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa which will be held at White City stadium.Chamisa's visit was announced by MDC Treasurer General David Coltart on Tuesday during a press conference held at Dabengwa residence."I spoke to Nelson Chamisa in the morning and he sends his heartfelt condolences to the Dabengwa family on his own behalf and on behalf of MDC," Coltart said. "He said he will be here in Bulawayo on Friday to attend the memorial service and the burial on Saturday."Dabengwa endorsed Nelson Chamisa's candidature during the 2018 harmonised elections.The press conference was attending by Mayor Solomon Mguni, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Paul Temba Nyathi, ZAPU leadership among others.ZAPU Secretary General said they are inviting all Zimbabweans to the memorial service on Friday."We will talk to government to avail buses to ferry every person who wants to attend the memorial. We however want to make it clear that this is not a state funeral. We appreciate the pronouncement of a hero status to Dabengwa but he is a man that was also known as a hero by everyone."We will give the platform to government representatives on Friday if they are there. And on Saturday we will do the same byt we want to stress it out that ZAPU and Dabengwa family are the one leading the program and not the state. We will accept whatever help that the state deems fit to assist." He said.Dabengwa will be buried in Ntabazinduna on Saturday.