Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Audio transcript:



Good morning tomorrow's leaders…Let us focus and plan one thing so we can prosper. Let me give you this information. Those in Harare and Bulawayo, let us be vigilant, bloodshed is about to take place.



As I speak now ED(President Mnangagwa) is under House arrest, Chasi (Minister) is also under attack. Things have fallen apart,they are asking him to resign. Right now, he is under house arrest look, listen, you will agree with me very soon.



Many may say it is impossible but as I say today Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is under house arrest.



ED is now operating from the State House office under the watchful eye of his army captors. They are forcing him to resign as they don't want to do a second coup. Those in towns be careful, you may die



President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not under house arrest and will be receiving his counterpart Dr John Pombe Magufuli, the President of Tanzania at the Harare International airport on Tuesday afternoon.An audio that circulated all over social media on Monday led to speculative stories that President Magufuli is coming to aid Mnangagwa who was allegedly placed under house arrest by the military.However we can authoritatively reveal that Magufuli is attending a scheduled two day State visit that was arranged long time ago by both governments.We can confirm also that President Mnangagwa was on about his mandated constitutional duties on Tuesday which was a cabinet meeting day.Magufuli attended the swearing in of South Africa's Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on weekend before proceeding to Namibia for a state visit and he finishes his tour in Zimbabwe.Find below the transcript of the audio that circulated.