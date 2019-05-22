Fuel prices go up again?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The prices of fuel in some parts of Harare has gone up to $7.97 for petrol and $7.80 for diesel. Pictures from different garages circulating on social media confirm that prices have indeed gone up.Some drivers from Harare who spoke to this publication said other garages have stopped selling fuel as they are waiting for their head offices to give them the new price.However the Zimbabwe Energy regulatory Authority has said there is no official review of fuel price yet."Following the post circulating on social media on the increase of fuel prices, ZERA wishes to assert that fuel prices have not been reviewed."ZERA said,Last week ZERA increased the price of fuel announced that it will be reviewed on the 26th of May.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance George Guvamatanga also said the Government has not increased the price of fuel.While a review of prices was done the decision is that the current prices should be maintained.ZERA will be issuing a detailed statement soon.In Bulawayo, journalist Zenzele Ndebele said the priced had not gone up yet.Commenting on the price increase YARD leader Setfree Mafukudze said, "Ko fuel tapinda pa$8.00? What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe, it is at this point you wonder if we have a President and cabinet at all. I think tambotamba zvakwana like my uncle Kasukuwere would say, we can not continue to tolerate such nonsense, this needs to be stopped."