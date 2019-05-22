Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

by Staff writer
3 hrs ago | Views
NANGO notes with great concern the continued arrests of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) officials and sternly condemns efforts to inhibit operations of civil society by Government. The shrinking of civic space is exacerbating by day and this is against the expectations of citizens on the 'Second Republic' which projected itself as an inclusive, open, tolerant government that wants to distinguish itself from the past experiences.

Within a period of one week we have about seven CSO officials who got arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport. These include, Tatenda Mombeyarara, George Makoni, Nyasha Frank Mpahlo, Gamuchirai Mukura, Farirai Gumbonzvanda, Rita Nyamupinga, and Sitabile Dewa. The notion of arresting to investigate infringes on the rights of citizens, as there will be no recourse after.

The State, to a greater extent, has violated section 50 of the Constitution on the rights of arrested and detained persons. The treatment which some of these have been subjected to is inhumane. Further, confiscation of properties of arrested individuals is strongly condemned. The charge of subverting a constitutionally elected government is unjustified and unwarranted. This charge is now a fashionable justification of arresting CSOs whose critic is not palatable to Government.

NANGO calls on government, in particular the Security line Ministries, to desist from willy-nilly arresting of CSOs and targeting their officials. CSOs play a key role in contributing towards national development and have never waivered from this role. It is therefore, imperative to choose to dialogue rather than arrest officials where the Government may be ignorant on the work of NGOs. Government should not set barriers or intimidate institutions that aim to bring sustainable development to Zimbabwe.

NANGO is the officially recognised coordinating body of NGOs operating in Zimbabwe. It is the largest umbrella body for non-governmental organisations and was established in 1962. It is a non-partisan, non-profit making and non-denominational coordinating body of NGOs in Zimbabwe. NANGO is mandated by its membership to coordinate the activities of NGOs, represent the NGO sector and strengthen the voice of NGOs in Zimbabwe.

Source - NANGO

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

33 mins ago | 85 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Warriors send off

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 994 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

3 hrs ago | 554 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

4 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

4 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

6 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

6 hrs ago | 15697 Views

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 4635 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

8 hrs ago | 3327 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

8 hrs ago | 3815 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

9 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

9 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

9 hrs ago | 4481 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 hrs ago | 2174 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 hrs ago | 1334 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

11 hrs ago | 2177 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4878 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

12 hrs ago | 12296 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 8860 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

12 hrs ago | 785 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

12 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

13 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

13 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

13 hrs ago | 985 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

13 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 302 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days