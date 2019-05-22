Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

News / National

by Staff reporter

MATABELELAND is facing an acute teacher shortage, with some schools reportedly having three, often unqualified teachers, taking ECD classes up to Grade Seven.In an interview on Friday, Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Mr Lifias Masukume said a number of schools in the province were in dire need of staffing as the few available teachers were being overwhelmed.He said some schools in Insiza and rural Gwanda have only three staff members.