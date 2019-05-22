Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MATABELELAND is facing an acute teacher shortage, with some schools reportedly having three, often unqualified teachers, taking ECD classes up to Grade Seven.

In an interview on Friday, Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Mr Lifias Masukume said a number of schools in the province were in dire need of staffing as the few available teachers were being overwhelmed.

He said some schools in Insiza and rural Gwanda have only three staff members.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

1 hr ago | 276 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Warriors send off

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

4 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

5 hrs ago | 3562 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

6 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

7 hrs ago | 17179 Views

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 4700 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

9 hrs ago | 3406 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

9 hrs ago | 3893 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

9 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

9 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

10 hrs ago | 4564 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2855 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 hrs ago | 2180 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 hrs ago | 1338 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

11 hrs ago | 2232 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

11 hrs ago | 193 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

12 hrs ago | 12519 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 9037 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

13 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

13 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

13 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

13 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

13 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

13 hrs ago | 986 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

13 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

13 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 305 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days