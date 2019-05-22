Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

News / National

by Staff reporter

Following the post circulating on social media on the increase of fuel prices, ZERA wishes to assert that fuel prices have not been reviewed. — ZERA (@zeraenergy) May 28, 2019

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has refuted reports circulating on social media on fuel price increases.In a message on their Twitter, ZERA has urged motorists to ignore the reports saying the fuel prices have not been reviewed upwards.Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga has concurred with ZERA that government has not increased the price of fuel.He added that while a review of prices was done, the decision is that the current prices should be maintained.