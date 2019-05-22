Latest News Editor's Choice


Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE family of the late national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has launched a condolence message book which will be used by members of the public to pay their last respects to the liberation icon.

The book was launched at the Dabengwa family residency on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the people who have already signed the book are Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo and Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni.

The book will be available to the public from tomorrow.

More details to follow. . .

