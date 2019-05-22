Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

by Ndou Paul
2 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Cabinet Cabinet has resolved that it is unacceptable to sell fuel at as high as $7 per litre.

In a message on their Twitter post Cabinet briefing held on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting said Minister Fortune Chasi has met players and warned them that this behaviour is not acceptable.

Said the Ministry, "Cabinet has resolved that it is unacceptable to sell fuel at as high as $7 per litre. Minister @fortunechasi has met players and warned them that this behaviour is not acceptable and @zeraenergy will be out in full force enforcing the law."


The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has refuted reports circulating on social media on fuel price increases.

In a message on their Twitter, ZERA has urged motorists to ignore the reports saying the fuel prices have not been reviewed upwards.


Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga has concurred with ZERA that government has not increased the price of fuel.
He added that while a review of prices was done, the decision is that the current prices should be maintained.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days