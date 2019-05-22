PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Tanzania's fifth President John Pombe Magufuli touched down at the Harare International airport on Tuesday afternoon and was met at the airport by his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Magufuli is on a two day official state visit.President Mnangagwa will be throwing a lavish dinner for the visiting President on Tuesday evening.Announcing the visit Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi said "His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa is currently hosting his counterpart Dr John Pombe Magufuli at State House in Harare. President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to Dr Magufuli for extending help to Zimbabwe following the cyclone Idai disaster."Magufuli has been known for being an opponent of press freedom in Tanzania. His government has been fingered in the disappearance of Azory Gwanda a Tanzanian journalist for Mwananchi Communications Ltd in Dar es Salaam. He has been missing since 2017.Since assuming office Magufuli has arrested journalists, shut down newspapers/radio and cracked down on digital media outlets.