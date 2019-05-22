Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Tanzania's fifth President John Pombe Magufuli touched down at the Harare International airport on Tuesday afternoon and was met at the airport by his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Magufuli is on a two day official state visit.

President Mnangagwa will be throwing a lavish dinner for the visiting President on Tuesday evening.

Announcing the visit Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi said "His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa is currently hosting his counterpart Dr John Pombe Magufuli at State House in Harare. President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to Dr Magufuli for extending help to Zimbabwe following the cyclone Idai disaster."


Magufuli has been known for being an opponent of press freedom in Tanzania. His government has been fingered in the disappearance of Azory Gwanda a Tanzanian journalist for Mwananchi Communications Ltd in Dar es Salaam. He has been missing since 2017.

Since assuming office Magufuli has arrested journalists, shut down newspapers/radio and cracked down on digital media outlets.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

2 hrs ago | 962 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Warriors send off

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

3 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

5 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

5 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

6 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

7 hrs ago | 17794 Views

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 4730 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

9 hrs ago | 3443 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

9 hrs ago | 3930 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

9 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

9 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

10 hrs ago | 4604 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2888 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 hrs ago | 2183 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

12 hrs ago | 1340 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

12 hrs ago | 2251 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 4940 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

12 hrs ago | 12592 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 9132 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

13 hrs ago | 3137 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

13 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

13 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

13 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

13 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

13 hrs ago | 969 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

13 hrs ago | 986 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

13 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

13 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 863 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 307 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days