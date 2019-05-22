Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Prophet Walter Magaya is a man whose name is on the tongues of most Zimbabweans after miraculously healing a young man who was bewitched to walk like a baboon.

The man Tinashe firstly appeared on the limelight after Star FM's Tilda went to Chikurubi prison where she interviewed him.

He told Tilda that he slept with a married woman and suspects he was bewitched immediately after the act.

In the following video Tinashe is seen being released from prison ad he attends Prophet Magaya's church where he is miraculously healed.

Watch the video below:  



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Warriors send off

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

3 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

4 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

5 hrs ago | 3581 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

6 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

7 hrs ago | 17304 Views

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 4704 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

9 hrs ago | 3412 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

9 hrs ago | 3900 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

9 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

9 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

10 hrs ago | 4576 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 hrs ago | 2181 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 hrs ago | 1338 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

11 hrs ago | 2236 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

11 hrs ago | 193 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4930 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

12 hrs ago | 12532 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 9052 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

13 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

13 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

13 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

13 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

13 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

13 hrs ago | 986 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

13 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

13 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 861 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days