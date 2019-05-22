WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Prophet Walter Magaya is a man whose name is on the tongues of most Zimbabweans after miraculously healing a young man who was bewitched to walk like a baboon.The man Tinashe firstly appeared on the limelight after Star FM's Tilda went to Chikurubi prison where she interviewed him.He told Tilda that he slept with a married woman and suspects he was bewitched immediately after the act.In the following video Tinashe is seen being released from prison ad he attends Prophet Magaya's church where he is miraculously healed.Watch the video below: