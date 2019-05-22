Latest News Editor's Choice


Teachers to go on strike

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has announced that its members will be engaging in an industrial action over meagre wages that the government is giving them.

"It is not a secret, teachers are withdrawing their labour on 3 June protesting against slave wages. No salary No work."ARTUZ said in a statement.

The organisation urged the state to desist from harassing teachers but to pay them their dues.

"The State should stop wasting resources hunting down and harassing our leaders. The teachers are fed up and they will withdraw their labour against all odds. Pay us a living wage now."

Teachers are demanding a pay in US Dollars or equivalent in RTGS$.

Commenting on cabinet's resolution on the interbank rate, the association said, "If cabinet has approved that the prevailing interbank rate should apply to contracts denominated in US dollars before the promulgation of SI 33 0f 2019 it follows that our salaries which were negotiated in US dollars should be adjusted in line with rates. June 3 tools down."

Watch ZIMTA members sing about their salaries at a conference recently.



Source - Byo24News

