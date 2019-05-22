Teachers to go on strike

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Delegates singing and dancing during the 38th ZIMTA Annual National Conference in Harare. pic.twitter.com/T30kQxQyof — ZIMTA (@zimta01) May 23, 2019

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has announced that its members will be engaging in an industrial action over meagre wages that the government is giving them."It is not a secret, teachers are withdrawing their labour on 3 June protesting against slave wages. No salary No work."ARTUZ said in a statement.The organisation urged the state to desist from harassing teachers but to pay them their dues."The State should stop wasting resources hunting down and harassing our leaders. The teachers are fed up and they will withdraw their labour against all odds. Pay us a living wage now."Teachers are demanding a pay in US Dollars or equivalent in RTGS$.Commenting on cabinet's resolution on the interbank rate, the association said, "If cabinet has approved that the prevailing interbank rate should apply to contracts denominated in US dollars before the promulgation of SI 33 0f 2019 it follows that our salaries which were negotiated in US dollars should be adjusted in line with rates. June 3 tools down."Watch ZIMTA members sing about their salaries at a conference recently.