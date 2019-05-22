Government speaks on fuel price

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has issued a statement informing the public that the price of fuel remains the same as before.The statement was necessitated by social media news that fuel was costing above RTGS$7."ZERA would like to advise the public and stakeholders that current fuel price of RTGS$4.89 and RTGS$4.97 foe diesel and blend respectively shall continue to prevail." The statement said.See the full statement below: