Government speaks on fuel price

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has issued a statement informing the public that the price of fuel remains the same as before.

The statement was necessitated by social media news that fuel was costing above RTGS$7.

"ZERA would like to advise the public and stakeholders that current fuel price of RTGS$4.89 and RTGS$4.97 foe diesel and blend respectively shall continue to prevail." The statement said.

Source - Byo24News

