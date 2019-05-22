Police arrest kidnap & rape couple

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
POLICE in Shurugwi have arrested a couple that allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl before the wife assisted her husband to rape the minor.

The couple gave the girl 50 cents and wild fruits to buy her silence.

Daniso Sibanda (52) and Vongai Hunwe (28) of Ruzive village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phatekhile Msipa facing rape charges.

They were remanded in custody to June 4 after pleading not guilty. It is alleged that the couple lured the girl to their homestead under the pretext that they wanted to give her wild fruits. It is alleged that on March 12, the complainant was playing at a friend's home when Hunwe asked her to accompany her to her homestead to fetch some wild fruits.

The court heard that when they got there, Hunwe called her husband Sibanda who was herding cattle.

The couple ordered the complainant to get into their bedroom hut but she refused. It is alleged that the couple dragged her to the bedroom where Sibanda demanded sex. Sibanda immediately undressed while Hunwe was holding her. The two threatened her with unspecified action if she screamed for help.

The man allegedly raped the complainant once and she bled as she was still a v1rgin.

The couple then gave the complainant 50c and some wild fruits in an attempt to buy her silence. However, the complainant reported the matter to a neighbour who then accompanied her to the police where a report was made leading to the couple's arrest. Mr Bernard Nyoni appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, police have expressed concern over an increase in cases of rape perpetrated against minors.

Acting Midlands Provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said there were rampant cases of sexual abuse of juveniles in the province.

 Asst Mukwende urged parents to monitor their children's movements and ensure that they are always around people whom they trust.

Source - chronicle

