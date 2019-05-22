Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Widow, stepson lock horns over Zvinavashe estate

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The wrangle over the estate of the late national hero Retired General Vitalis Musungwa Zvinavashe continues more than 10 years after his death.

The surviving spouse, Margaret Zvinavashe (nee Mutamba) and the nationalist's eldest son, Richard Zvinavashe, are involved in a stand-off over the control of a property under the Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe Trust.

Margaret is 56, while Richard is 50.

At the centre of the dispute is the family house known as stand number 730 Cowie Road, Tynwald, Harare. The dispute spilled into the High Court recently after Margaret filed a motion seeking to bar Richard from entering the family home without her written consent.

Yesterday, the matter was brought for hearing before Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, but she recused herself on the grounds that she was known to both parties. The matter will now be allocated to another judge.

Margaret is asking the court to interdict Richard from engaging in any conduct which is "calculated to disturb and interfere with applicant's (Ms Zvinavashe) peaceful and undisturbed possession of stand 730 Cowie Road, Tynwald, Harare". She also wants him to be ordered to remove all his possessions from the homestead, including a haulage truck and other equipment he brought to the homestead.

In her court filing, Margaret claimed that she was granted a life usufruct over the family homestead in terms of the last will and testament of her late husband.

"Since the time of the deceased's death I have always enjoyed peaceful and undisturbed possession of stand 730 Cowie Road, Tynwald without disturbance from anybody, the respondent included," she claimed.

"The status . . . has been maintained until January 13, 2019, when the respondent without invitation came to the property. Using force and threats of physical violence unlawfully gained entry into the property by scaling over the perimeter wall and using a bolt cutter to damage the padlock at the main gate." She also accused Richard of replacing the padlock at the main gate with his own set of locks. "Effectively the respondent has occupied the place as his place of business and this is against my consent." But in his response, Richard said his father's widow was misleading the court.

He argued that his stepmother's usufruct was not exclusive to her, as the same property was awarded to the family and all the beneficiaries of the estate were entitled to enjoy it in terms of the same will and testament, which bestowed her a lifetime usufruct.

"What the applicant deliberately left out to mention to the court for her own convenience is that although she was afforded a lifetime usufruct over the family home, the same will and testament bequeathed the same property to the Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe Trust," he argued.

It is also Richard's contention that her stepmother never stayed at the property since his father's death. He further argued that he moved into the property because it had been abandoned for a long time and the house was in a dilapidated state.

"I moved in to maintain the property for the benefit of all the beneficiaries in terms of the will and trust deed."

Last month Richard was dragged to court on allegations of domestic violence by his stepmother who is only six years older than him.

Margaret reported her stepson for domestic violence and unlawful entry into her property after he allegedly locked her out by changing the locks. It is alleged that in the afternoon of January 13 this year, Richard, together with his friend, Ellington Kanengoni, broke into Margaret's property as she is the occupant by virtue of a lifetime usufruct.

The court heard that he changed all the gate locks and house locks, immediately occupying it. Richard was appointed executor of the estate but the property in question was given to Margaret.

It is further alleged that firearms were eventually produced and pointed on the same day. This is not the first time the family has dragged each other to court.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

51 mins ago | 386 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

1 hr ago | 549 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Africa's greatest resource is its young people

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Reliving Gukurahundi and need for reparations

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

2 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

3 hrs ago | 2561 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

3 hrs ago | 764 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

5 hrs ago | 6949 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

6 hrs ago | 2055 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

6 hrs ago | 4683 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

6 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

7 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

7 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

7 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 474 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

8 hrs ago | 926 Views

Funding for Zimbabwe's healthcare now dire

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Date My Friend' earmarked for ZTV

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

Logistical nightmare cast doubt on MDC congress credibility

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

MDC MPs face fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

US foreign policy prefers Kenya

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

Court revises Boka's US$50 000 adultery damages compensation

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

8 hrs ago | 561 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo business entity

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 745 Views

Call for imposition of sanctions by Zimbabwean citizens unconstitutional

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

TV show to call out 'sex pests'

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

8 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chamisa has no capacity, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 2188 Views

8 months ban for fatal crash driver

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards organisers accept Oskido's rejection

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Police arrest kidnap & rape couple

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

US, China and Italian companies shortlisted for Batoka project

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Government speaks on fuel price

16 hrs ago | 6077 Views

Teachers to go on strike

17 hrs ago | 6319 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days