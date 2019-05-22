Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Two Chitungwiza women, who were part of a gang allegedly involved in a spate of armed robbers across the country, were at the weekend arrested at a roadblock in Chivhu with police recovering stolen property worth thousands of dollars.

Idah Muyambiri (28) and Ruth Tarupihwa (30) were arrested along with their male accomplices Charles Mutize (34) and Benisa Mutsvangwa (35) all of Chitungwiza while driving a stolen Honda Fit car.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrests.

"We have arrested a four-member gang that includes two female who are allegedly behind a spate of armed robberies in Chivhu, Marondera, Bindura and Nyanga, among other places. The suspects are currently facing eight charges of armed robbery. As police, we commend the last complainant and victim who memorised the vehicle's registration numbers before informing the police. A roadblock was mounted and the suspects were arrested heading towards Harare from Chivhu," he said.

According to the police, on May 24, at around 4pm, Etina Chikero (33) was offered a lift by the suspects who were in a Honda Fit from Murambinda to Chivhu.

It is alleged that after travelling for about five kilometres, the suspects told the complainant that she had boarded a vehicle belonging to armed robbers. The suspects then pulled off the road and drove towards Dauramanzi Farm.

The accused pulled out knives and threatened to kill Chikero. They then took her laptop, cellphone and cash before tying her to a tree. Chikero memorised the vehicle's registration details before the suspects fled the scene towards Chivhu. She managed to free herself and reported the matter at Chivhu Police Station.

A roadblock was mounted and the vehicle was intercepted at the 136km peg along the Harare-Chivhu Highway.

Police searched the car and recovered all the property stolen from Chikero. Also recovered was a wallet with national identity cards and driver's licences belonging to other victims.

Police also recovered eight kitchen knives in the vehicle. The police also found out that the car had been stolen in Marondera.

Investigations linked the suspects to seven more armed robbery cases involving stolen vehicles and properties.

The total value of stolen goods was put at ZWL$27 965 and only ZWL$20 681 worth of property was recovered.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

29 mins ago | 132 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

55 mins ago | 329 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Africa's greatest resource is its young people

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Reliving Gukurahundi and need for reparations

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

2 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

2 hrs ago | 2244 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

3 hrs ago | 894 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

3 hrs ago | 851 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

4 hrs ago | 6309 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

6 hrs ago | 2026 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

6 hrs ago | 4473 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

7 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

7 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

7 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

7 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

Funding for Zimbabwe's healthcare now dire

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Date My Friend' earmarked for ZTV

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Logistical nightmare cast doubt on MDC congress credibility

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

7 hrs ago | 938 Views

MDC MPs face fresh charges

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

US foreign policy prefers Kenya

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

7 hrs ago | 929 Views

Court revises Boka's US$50 000 adultery damages compensation

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

7 hrs ago | 700 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo business entity

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Call for imposition of sanctions by Zimbabwean citizens unconstitutional

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

TV show to call out 'sex pests'

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa has no capacity, says Coltart

7 hrs ago | 2056 Views

8 months ban for fatal crash driver

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards organisers accept Oskido's rejection

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Widow, stepson lock horns over Zvinavashe estate

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Police arrest kidnap & rape couple

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

US, China and Italian companies shortlisted for Batoka project

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Government speaks on fuel price

16 hrs ago | 6042 Views

Teachers to go on strike

16 hrs ago | 6292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days