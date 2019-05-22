2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Chitungwiza women, who were part of a gang allegedly involved in a spate of armed robbers across the country, were at the weekend arrested at a roadblock in Chivhu with police recovering stolen property worth thousands of dollars.Idah Muyambiri (28) and Ruth Tarupihwa (30) were arrested along with their male accomplices Charles Mutize (34) and Benisa Mutsvangwa (35) all of Chitungwiza while driving a stolen Honda Fit car.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrests."We have arrested a four-member gang that includes two female who are allegedly behind a spate of armed robberies in Chivhu, Marondera, Bindura and Nyanga, among other places. The suspects are currently facing eight charges of armed robbery. As police, we commend the last complainant and victim who memorised the vehicle's registration numbers before informing the police. A roadblock was mounted and the suspects were arrested heading towards Harare from Chivhu," he said.According to the police, on May 24, at around 4pm, Etina Chikero (33) was offered a lift by the suspects who were in a Honda Fit from Murambinda to Chivhu.It is alleged that after travelling for about five kilometres, the suspects told the complainant that she had boarded a vehicle belonging to armed robbers. The suspects then pulled off the road and drove towards Dauramanzi Farm.The accused pulled out knives and threatened to kill Chikero. They then took her laptop, cellphone and cash before tying her to a tree. Chikero memorised the vehicle's registration details before the suspects fled the scene towards Chivhu. She managed to free herself and reported the matter at Chivhu Police Station.A roadblock was mounted and the vehicle was intercepted at the 136km peg along the Harare-Chivhu Highway.Police searched the car and recovered all the property stolen from Chikero. Also recovered was a wallet with national identity cards and driver's licences belonging to other victims.Police also recovered eight kitchen knives in the vehicle. The police also found out that the car had been stolen in Marondera.Investigations linked the suspects to seven more armed robbery cases involving stolen vehicles and properties.The total value of stolen goods was put at ZWL$27 965 and only ZWL$20 681 worth of property was recovered.