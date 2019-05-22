Robbers pounce on Bulawayo business entity

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO knife-brandishing robbers last week pounced on a business entity in Pelandaba, Bulawayo, and made away with $134 and two mobile phones belonging to a female employee.Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident on Monday."A woman, Thabiso Mvududu (29), who works at Inspire Women and Children Skills Centre was alone in her office on May 24 when she was attacked by two armed robbers who were brandishing knives. They told her not to scream, while the other robber was taking the property," Msebele said.She said Mvududu reported the robbery at Western Commonage Police Station.Meanwhile, two men from Mbembesi were also dispossessed of $80 cash and two cellphones by axe-wielding robbers as they walked along Basch Street in Bulawayo last week.Msebele identified the victims as Chelesile Ngwenya (24) and Bekithemba Ngwenya (20).She said both are from Mbembesi and they were going to Chester Forest when they were robbed.Msebele said the incident happened on the night of May 25. The robbers pretended to ask for directions and grabbed one of the men by the collar before hitting him with a stone once on his shoulder and taking his cellphone."The other robber produced an axe and threatened to strike them, forcing them to surrender their cash. The case was reported at Mzilikazi Police Station. Investigations are in progress,'' she said.Msebele advised members of the public to hire security guards or to install CCTVs at their business premises to curb robbery.