'Date My Friend' earmarked for ZTV

COMEDIENNE Tyra "Madam Boss" Chikoko and radio personality Jefferson "The Classic Man" Muserera are set to light up ZBCTV with a new show, Date My Friend, written and directed by award-winning producer Manuel Matsinye.Matsinye, who premiered in a drama series, Marbles, two months ago, told NewsDay Life & Style that the show was conceptualised by Pascal Kwaramba and produced by Zuze Zuze under Media Expressions, Afrorize and Megacom Pictures."The show's agenda is to hook-up singles in what would translate into a love affair or otherwise. Those who fall for each other may possibly tie the knot in the distant future," he said."A bachelor must be on date with three sets of three ladies who will be representing his three potential girlfriends. He will then go on a final date with his preferred choice from the three potentials. It's at that time when the lady says 'Yes' or 'No' to the guy's proposal."Matsinye said the bachelor would be grilled about his personal life before decisions are sealed, adding that the show would keep viewers glued on TV until the final date with the chosen girl.He said the programme, which Facebook users have already fallen in love with following a two-minute teaser uploaded on Madam Boss's timeline, would be on air soon after reaching a concrete agreement with ZBC."It's going to be a 45-minute programme per episode. All kinds of products, especially food and drinks, will be used during the date luncheons and dinners. We hope this will push the corporate world to sponsor or adopt the show," he said."We have shot a number of episodes. ZBC liked the show and we are yet to finalise our agreement with the corporation."