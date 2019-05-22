Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Date My Friend' earmarked for ZTV

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
COMEDIENNE Tyra "Madam Boss" Chikoko and radio personality Jefferson "The Classic Man" Muserera are set to light up ZBCTV with a new show, Date My Friend, written and directed by award-winning producer Manuel Matsinye.

Matsinye, who premiered in a drama series, Marbles, two months ago, told NewsDay Life & Style that the show was conceptualised by Pascal Kwaramba and produced by Zuze Zuze under Media Expressions, Afrorize and Megacom Pictures.

"The show's agenda is to hook-up singles in what would translate into a love affair or otherwise. Those who fall for each other may possibly tie the knot in the distant future," he said.

"A bachelor must be on date with three sets of three ladies who will be representing his three potential girlfriends. He will then go on a final date with his preferred choice from the three potentials. It's at that time when the lady says 'Yes' or 'No' to the guy's proposal."

Matsinye said the bachelor would be grilled about his personal life before decisions are sealed, adding that the show would keep viewers glued on TV until the final date with the chosen girl.

He said the programme, which Facebook users have already fallen in love with following a two-minute teaser uploaded on Madam Boss's timeline, would be on air soon after reaching a concrete agreement with ZBC.

"It's going to be a 45-minute programme per episode. All kinds of products, especially food and drinks, will be used during the date luncheons and dinners. We hope this will push the corporate world to sponsor or adopt the show," he said.

"We have shot a number of episodes. ZBC liked the show and we are yet to finalise our agreement with the corporation."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

29 mins ago | 132 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

55 mins ago | 333 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Africa's greatest resource is its young people

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Reliving Gukurahundi and need for reparations

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

2 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

2 hrs ago | 2248 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

3 hrs ago | 895 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

3 hrs ago | 851 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

4 hrs ago | 6317 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

6 hrs ago | 2026 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

6 hrs ago | 4475 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

6 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

7 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

7 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

7 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

7 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

Funding for Zimbabwe's healthcare now dire

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Logistical nightmare cast doubt on MDC congress credibility

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

7 hrs ago | 938 Views

MDC MPs face fresh charges

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

US foreign policy prefers Kenya

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

7 hrs ago | 929 Views

Court revises Boka's US$50 000 adultery damages compensation

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

7 hrs ago | 701 Views

Robbers pounce on Bulawayo business entity

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Call for imposition of sanctions by Zimbabwean citizens unconstitutional

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

TV show to call out 'sex pests'

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa has no capacity, says Coltart

7 hrs ago | 2057 Views

8 months ban for fatal crash driver

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Bulawayo Arts Awards organisers accept Oskido's rejection

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Widow, stepson lock horns over Zvinavashe estate

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Police arrest kidnap & rape couple

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

US, China and Italian companies shortlisted for Batoka project

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Government speaks on fuel price

16 hrs ago | 6042 Views

Teachers to go on strike

16 hrs ago | 6293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days