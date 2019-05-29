Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

News / National

by newzimbabwe

MDC-A CONGRESS: it's surprising & heartbreaking to note that some Zimbabweans are seeing hope where there is no hope, a future where there is no future & a light where there is darkness. For Nelson, it's time to busk in the glory of false beliefs and deceiving comfort. — Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) May 25, 2019

Information Deputy Minister and Zanu-PF loyalist Energy Mutodi has described the recent election of Nelson Chamisa to be substantive MDC leader as sheer display of hopelessness by the opposition faithful.Mutodi was commenting on Twitter on the just ended MDC elective congress which saw thousands of party followers throng Gweru's Ascot Stadium to choose a new leadership.Mutodi saw the amusing side of things, saying the congress was a hopeless investment of hope in Chamisa and his leadership."MDC-A (Alliance) congress, it's surprising and heart-breaking to note that some Zimbabweans are seeing hope where there is no hope. A future where there is no future and light where there is darkness," Mutodi wrote on his Twitter.He added, "For Nelson it's time to busk in the glory of false beliefs and deceiving comfort."