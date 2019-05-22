Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
WARSHIP Dumba, leader of a disgruntled group of former MDC activists fiercely opposed to current leader Nelson Chamisa's leadership, has urged ex-MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora to call for a party extra-ordinary congress which will choose leaders of the main opposition as directed by the High Court recently.

In her ruling, Justice Edith Mushore declared as invalid, Chamisa's leadership of MDC, his initial appointment 2016 by then party president Morgan Tsvangirai (now late) as co-vice president and decisions Chamisa went on to make in his capacity as party leader.

Purportedly speaking on behalf of the Thokozani Khupe led MDC, Dumba, who fronts the group that calls itself In Defence of Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy (DMTL), said the party has set 27 July as the date for the extra-ordinary congress ordered by the High Court.

"Chamisa is corrupt, violent and his lawless cabal and we congratulate them for forming their new party," Dumba said while referring to the just ended MDC congress that reinstalled the 41-year-old politician as substantive party leader.

Chamisa has since filed an appeal against the ruling and went on to proceed with his elective congress which installed him as party leader.

Dumba poured scorn on the MDC congress saying they now expected their secretary general Douglas Mwonzora to start activating processes that will lead to the extra-ordinary congress as ordered by the courts.

Source - newzimbabwe

