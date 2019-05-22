Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Tension has been rising countrywide ever since the country's opposition party, the MDC, threatened to roll out a wave of protests over the rising cost of living.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has been beating war drums over the economic meltdown, with the 41year old politician upping the tempo at his party's just ended elective congress held in Gweru.

Zanu-PF warned MDC Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa that the ruling party will not stand aside as the opposition leader and his merchants of violence unleash terror that has led to the death of people and destruction of property in the country.

Within the last 12 months, Zimbabwe has witnessed two episodes of MDC sponsored violence. The first incident occurred last year on August 1 after the elections and another in January this year with both incidents resulting in loss of lives and property.

In a statement, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya-Moyo said the ruling party has received with disdain Mr Chamisa's treasonous statement that he would unleash terror at the end of the MDC Congress. The MDC congress ended yesterday in Gweru.

"The ruling revolutionary Zanu-PF notes with utmost contempt and certainly grave concern, the Saturday 25 May 2019 irrational and unrestrained outburst by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on the occasion of his party Congress at Ascot Stadium where he declared his intentions to unleash war to the nation soon after their so-called Congress. Having such disgusting sentiments pronounced on Africa Day is not only retrogressive but irresponsible. Such a statement is an indictment of what Nelson Chamisa and his rogue elements represent," said Ambassador Khaya-Moyo.  

"The declaration by Chamisa that, "As soon as MDC Congress ends, it will be war" naturally exhibits the MDC party's retrogressive nature. This is height of misguided conduct."

He said Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy and no one should ever think that they can remove an elected Government unconstitutionally.  Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said Zanu-PF has a duty as the ruling party to safeguard the country's hard won freedom and independence.

"Chamisa needs to be reminded that peace which the country enjoys today came at a price of the blood and sacrifice of gallant sons and daughters of the soil. The party, Zanu-PF, will not allow that sacred toil by the nation's forbearers and living heroes/heroines to be desecrated by any ruinous actions of an individual," he said.  

"The laws of the land are explicitly clear on the wrath it bequeaths upon such transgression which border on treasonous behaviour of illegal regime change. Chamisa and his like-minded ilk are reminded that in Zimbabwe, there is only one legally permissible route of ushering in Governments that is being elected by the people as espoused by the Constitution. Any other route will not be entertained by our peace loving people.

"In that regard, the party, Zanu-PF will never stand akimbo whilst merchants of violence as epitomised by Chamisa continue on their violent trail of destruction, which not so long ago resulted in the death of people and the destruction of property in the country."

Ambassador Khaya-Moyo commended the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cain Mathema for issuing a stern warning to Mr Chamisa and his like-minded people and assuring the public of their safety and protection.  He said the Zanu-PF-led Government will continue working to improve the country's economy and ensuring that President Mnangagwa's vision 2030 becomes a reality.

"Furthermore, Zanu-PF wishes to reiterate to the generality of the population that it will never be deterred by such flimsy acts of cowardice and threats of banditry as it will steadfastly remain resolute on the pronounced economic agenda which intends to spur the nation to an upper middle income economy by the year 2030 instead of continuing to hallucinate in the wilderness. Chamisa should rather join hands with progressive forces to transform the nation's economic endeavours," said Ambassador Khaya-Moyo.

He commended Zimbabweans for remaining calm and peaceful even when merchants of violence were in overdrive trying to incite them.

Ambassador Khaya-Moyo said those quarters who wish doom and agony for the country will not succeed as the ruling party will continue to promote unity, peace and development in line with its motto.

Source - Additional reporting from ZBC

