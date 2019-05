MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Litshonile zihlobo ezinhle,Siyadinga sicela usizo lwenu.Sidinga u Cleopas Nyoni (uMbisi) oleminyaka engu 44 ,uzalelwe eNsuza eli twin lo Clement Nyoni ko Naka Ernest.Ucine ukubonakala mhlaka 21 May kuviki ephelileyo ngolwesibili e Tshabalala ko Byo evela ekutsheketsheni



Nxa besitsho abacine ukumbona,ubelemali engange US $400 wathatha u Seka Mbongeni ukuba bayenatha utshwala e town e skittle inn,egqoke I worksuit eyi green uSeka Mbongeni uthi bacine ukubonana ngo 3am emadabukakusa sekuliwa yena wasuka wabaleka kakwazi ukuthi uNyoni yena wasuka wayangaphi ngoba kwasekuliwa.



Silusizi ngoba lo owayehambe laye ubonakale endlini ele jacket eligcwele igazi ,Asikwazi ukuthi sidinga umuntu ophilayo kumbe osewasitshiyayo,Sizani zinini zami sikhathazekile njengemuli.



Silesifiso sokwazi okwenzakalayo mhla walelolanga,kumbe la owafela khona siyabutha esizakuthola.Ngumnewabo ka Naka Lonely eGomoza e Lupane.Ongabe elolwazi engasiza afonele kulezinombolo 0775660013,0718311309,0784910062.Ngiyabonga kakhulu.



A Bulawayo family is appealing to the members of public for assistance with information that can led them to locate one Cleopas Nyoni (44) who was last seen on Tuesday last week in Tshabalala.At the time of his disappearance he was carrying money worth USD$ 400 and was in the company of one Seka Mbongeni. He was wearing a green worksuit.SekaMbongeni said they were drinking at Skittle inn until there was fighting at about 3AM and he ran away and that became the last time he saw Cleopas.SekaMbongeni came home with a jacket full of blood which has caused the family of Cleopas to be worried if their relative is still alive.Anyone who may have information is kindly requested to contact the following numbers: 0775660013,0718311309,0784910062