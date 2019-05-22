MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police on Wednesday detained MDC Member of Parliament Hon Joana Ruvimbo Mamombe at Harare Central.She was invited for questioning by Law and Order before being arrested and detained.Meanwhile 7 CSOs leaders are in detention facing charges of subversion. They face up to 20 years in prison without an option of a fine if found guilty.Commenting on the recent crackdown of Human Rights Defenders Professor Jonaathan Moyo said, "The Gukurahundist architects of those tactics under Mugabe are now occupying Mugabe's office. That's what happens when you remove one individual and leave the system. The system is in charge and ruthlessly so change the system, and the result will be systematic!"Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono urged MDC members to follow legal route in addressing the matter."The MDC should not be tempted to react with any action except legal. This failing government wants exactly that. These arrests of opposition and civil society are further exposing government for what it is!" He said.More to follow...