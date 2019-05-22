Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

It was a night of glitz and glamour at State House on Wednesday night when President Emmerson Mnangagwa threw a lavish dinner reception for his counterpart Tanzania's fifth President Dr John Pombe Magufuli.President Mnangagwa was the first to raise a toast for the solidarity between the two countries of Zimbabwe and Tanzania. Muttering Swahili words that are familiar to all Zimbabweans Mnangagwa said, "Asante Sana."Dr. Magufuli reciprocated the gesture by raising a toast for the good health, long life and success of the Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa.Magufuli praised President Mnangagwa for making efforts to stabilize the economy and urged him to continue with the good efforts despite counter efforts by non-believers and the Western imposed illegal sanctions.Magufuli who is on a two day State visit is being accompanied by Makongoro Nyerere the son of the late first President of Tanzania Julius Mwalim Nyerere. He is also being accompanied by several ministers and members of his Chamachamapinduzi party.Magufuli is known for cutting government expenditure in his country and for his brutal crackdown on the media.In 2017 his government was fingered in the disappearance of an outspoken journalist.