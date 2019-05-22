Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Licences to deliver solar projects are being reviewed. Where people have no capacity to deliver on a project, those licences will be withdrawn and be given to someone who has. The system of people applying for getting licences for speculative reasons is over. pic.twitter.com/z3IhZMryMp — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) May 29, 2019

Maverick businessman Wicknell Chivayo might soon lose the contract to build the Gwanda solar plant after the new Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi said there were irregularities in awarding that tender to him.Chivayo's company was awarded an advance money of USD$5 million to build a solar plant in Hwange that shall feed into the national grid.Said Chai, "I have been informed that there were a number of irregularities in how that money was paid. I intend to identify each and every person who violated the law particularly the Public Finances Act and threy must account with the loss that we suffered."Chasi said meanwhile he is expecting either the money to be brought back or the project to be implemented."I am determined to ensure that those funds are either returned to government t because they are public funds or there is a project happening in terms of the contract."Recently the court ruled that Chivayo has no criminal case to answer regarding the contract.