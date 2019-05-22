Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
An illegal abortionist in Mbare had his cover after a team from the national Broadcaster ZBC TV went undercover to investigate his contract killing trade.

It is reported that girls as young as 13 years are getting assistance for terminating pregnancy from the man who operates from a wood shack.

The ZBC reporter goes with a girl whom he alleges is pregnant and they are charged USD$60 for the abortion. The contract killer shows them a form written Harare Central hospital where he alleges he gets the medication supplied from.

The visibly drunk man tells the would-be-clients that he can do the abortion instantly.

Watch the video below





Source - Byo24News

