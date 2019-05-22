FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Patrol surveillance teams have intercepted and impounded ten vehicles which were carrying suspected smuggled goods.In a statement on Wednesday police said, "The operation is ongoing and will spread to all ports of entry. Members of the public are thus urged to fully comply with the Customs and Excise laws and processes when importing goods into the country,"Smuggled goods which were discovered in the following vehicles were immediately seized. Value of potential prejudice of the goods is about RTGS $175 624, 29.MB Transport Bus Registration Number ABQ 5589 with trailer Number ABZ 9885Kynergy Bus registration ADC 1162Boundary Express Bus Registration ADZ 7326Smart Logistics Bus Registration ABQ 8781Chiwara Bus Registration ABG 4872Toyota Quantum Registration LRF 151 GP with trailerToyota Quantum Registration FG 80 CC GP with trailerToyota Quantum Registration HR 16 BH GP with trailerToyota Hilux Pick Registration FF 13 VD GP with trailerMercedes Benz Registration HC 60 YN GP