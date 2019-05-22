News / National
FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling
The Zimbabwe Republic Police Patrol surveillance teams have intercepted and impounded ten vehicles which were carrying suspected smuggled goods.
In a statement on Wednesday police said, "The operation is ongoing and will spread to all ports of entry. Members of the public are thus urged to fully comply with the Customs and Excise laws and processes when importing goods into the country,"
Smuggled goods which were discovered in the following vehicles were immediately seized. Value of potential prejudice of the goods is about RTGS $175 624, 29.
Find the full list below:
MB Transport Bus Registration Number ABQ 5589 with trailer Number ABZ 9885
Kynergy Bus registration ADC 1162
Boundary Express Bus Registration ADZ 7326
Smart Logistics Bus Registration ABQ 8781
Chiwara Bus Registration ABG 4872
Toyota Quantum Registration LRF 151 GP with trailer
Toyota Quantum Registration FG 80 CC GP with trailer
Toyota Quantum Registration HR 16 BH GP with trailer
Toyota Hilux Pick Registration FF 13 VD GP with trailer
Mercedes Benz Registration HC 60 YN GP
Source - Byo24News