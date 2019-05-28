Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER head of the Presidential Guard, Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, yesterday finally handed over the reins of the powerful brigade to his successor Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda three months after he was moved, amid reports that he is yet to be retired from the army despite the announcement in February.

Sanyatwe, now a Lieutenant-General, is set to take up his new role as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania.

He was among 16 new ambassadors deployed to various countries yesterday.

In February this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa retired four senior army commanders, among them Sanyatwe, and deployed them to the Foreign Affairs ministry.

However, circumstances surrounding the redeployment were a subject of speculation following allegations of a fall-out between Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga over the top commanders' retirement.

Sanyatwe yesterday thanked his troops for standing with him and for being a disciplined force.

"I am very pleased this morning and I feel greatly humbled to stand before you officers, men and women of this formation to officially hand over the brigade to Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda; a brigade, Presidential Guard brigade, that is intact, formidable, highly trained and loyal to the Commander-in-Chief and our great nation as a whole as per all the standards expected of the guards," he said.

Sanyatwe, however, urged the incoming commander, Mhonda, to keep the soldiers busy to avoid mischief.

"In this regard, Commander Zimbabwe National Army, all members on the parade before you and others who are manning essential services throughout the country are soldiers of unquestionable loyalty whose devotion to duty is intrinsically driven.

"They are, indeed, the paragon of efficiency who, of course, must be kept busy at all times for obvious reasons."

Sanyatwe urged the incoming commander to continue maintaining the standards at the brigade, while urging the troops not to be carried away by social media propaganda.

"You must not be carried away by social media propaganda, disinformation and subversion. I urge you the guards to remain loyal, disciplined, resolute, focused and guided by the directive from the Commander Zimbabwe National Army.

"I also urge you to strongly support the incoming commander," he said.

Army commander Edzai Chimonyo graced the handover-takeover ceremony held at the Presidential Guard Barracks in Dzivarasekwa.

During the announcement of election results last year, Sanyatwe commanded a standby force that ruthlessly quelled the August 1 post-election violence, killing at least six people.

Following widespread condemnation, Sanyatwe fiercely defended the brigade's use of brute force to quell the violence when he appeared before the Kgalema Motlanthe-led commission of inquiry into the shootings.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

1 hr ago | 1146 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 1886 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

5 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

5 hrs ago | 979 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

5 hrs ago | 4608 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 2501 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

6 hrs ago | 1662 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

6 hrs ago | 489 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

7 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

8 hrs ago | 1321 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

8 hrs ago | 1371 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

9 hrs ago | 9923 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

9 hrs ago | 3836 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

9 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

10 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

10 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

10 hrs ago | 1539 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

10 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

11 hrs ago | 12133 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

12 hrs ago | 2180 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

12 hrs ago | 7668 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

13 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

13 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

13 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 3347 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

13 hrs ago | 531 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

14 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

14 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

14 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

14 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

14 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 611 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 882 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

14 hrs ago | 1349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days