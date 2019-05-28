Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
SKYROCKETING prices, coupled with an unstable local currency, shortages of fuel and energy are taking a huge toll on the suffering Zimbabweans, setting up Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a dramatic fall, opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has warned.

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines of the party's just-ended congress in Gweru at the weekend, Chamisa said the country was facing a long winter owing to the relentless socio-economic and political crisis.

"Winter is coming, you look at how the hard-working people have lost dignity. The teachers, police, military and civilians have lost dignity and they can't take in that much," he said.

The local currency's purchasing power has been eroded over the past week after government removed a fuel subsidy that had, somehow, stabilised prices of most basic commodities.

The ZWL$ has been fast losing value against other hard currencies, trading at 1:8 to the US dollar on the black market as of yesterday, eroding most workers' salaries to less than US$100 per month.

Chamisa said his party, once it takes over power, would restore the dignity of hard work by curing economic problems in the country.

"We can deliver and restore dignity to the working majority of Zimbabwe. We have a smart plan, but for us to do that, there is need to restore legitimacy in this country," he said.
"We need to go to the table and ensure that we ring in reforms that ensure we never have contested elections."

Chamisa warned that if there was no immediate dialogue between his party and Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, the economic meltdown would explode.

Government has, however, blamed western sanctions for hurting the economy.

But Chamisa said the sanctions mantra was "an excuse by failures whose sole purpose of being in government was entrenching power for purposes of corruption".

"The country is facing these problems because we have people who have no idea how to run the country, looting and lining their pockets through corruption," the MDC leader said.

"During the (2009-13) inclusive government, we had these measures, but we delivered. We changed people's lives. These measures that the US has against Zimbabwe were here during that time."

His warning came as Cabinet yesterday discussed the price increase of basic goods and services, alleging that this was driven by the parallel USS market which authorities alleged was being influenced by movements on the stock market.

"Of great concern to Cabinet is the fact that the price increases are apparently being fuelled by the parallel market rate," Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

"Government is nonetheless working around the clock to address the issue of price hikes in order to alleviate the suffering of its citizens."

Among some of its congress resolutions, the MDC called for an all-stakeholders meeting to "locate exit points" from the crisis.

"Concerned by the absence of a national consensus and broad-based inclusive reforms resulting in cosmetic, false and pretentious reforms, congress, therefore, calls for the restoration of trust, confidence and legitimacy in order to create an environment for growth, stability, productivity on the back of domestic and foreign capital flows," part of the opposition party's resolutions read.

"Congress reiterated its position, that in the face of continued intransigence by Zanu-PF, the people of Zimbabwe have a constitutional right to protest."

Government has warned that any violent protests will be ruthlessly crushed.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

2 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

4 hrs ago | 1955 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

4 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

5 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

5 hrs ago | 983 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

6 hrs ago | 4679 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 2520 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

6 hrs ago | 1670 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

6 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

7 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

8 hrs ago | 1376 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

9 hrs ago | 9994 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

9 hrs ago | 3843 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

9 hrs ago | 1652 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

10 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

10 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

10 hrs ago | 1544 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

10 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

11 hrs ago | 12159 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

12 hrs ago | 2181 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

13 hrs ago | 7714 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

13 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

13 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

13 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 3348 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

14 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

14 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

14 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

14 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

14 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

14 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 614 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

14 hrs ago | 1358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days