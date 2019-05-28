Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Reports indicate that MDC president Nelson Chamisa is set to throw a lifeline to party bigwigs sidelined during last weekend's elective Congress held in Gweru's Ascot Stadium.Chamisa has the prerogative to appoint some of the national executive members as per the party constitution.Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said: "The appointments will be done before the national standing committee which will be diarised soon but there are no constitutional provisions to say the president must make the appointments on or before this date."Top officials to bite the dust include former vice presidents Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, Tracy Mutinhiri, former Economic planning minister Tapiwa Mashakada, youth assembly chairperson Happymore Chidziva and youth secretary-general Lovemore Chinoputsa.