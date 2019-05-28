Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA's Ramaphosa to unveil his Cabinet tonight at 20:00

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will announce who is in his Cabinet on Wednesday at 20:00 from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This was announced by the Presidency on Wednesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president of the country on Saturday after the national and provincial elections were held earlier this month.

Source - news24

