Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Some MPs’ refusal to honour Cde DD in parly yesterday sends signals of a country in turmoil. Zimbabwe is so deeply polarized by divisive & bitter partisanship.We hurt & hate each other so badly on account of politics leaving us with deep wounds.We must love,unite,heal and build! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 29, 2019

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned Zanu-PF MPs who failed to observe a moment of silence for war hero Dumiso Dabengwa in Parliament on Tuesday.Chamisa referred to the incident on Twitter Wednesday."Some MPs' refusal to honour Cde DD in parliament yesterday sends signals of a country in turmoil. Zimbabwe is so deeply polarised by divisive and bitter partisanship," Chamisa said."We hurt and hate each other so badly on account of politics leaving us with deep wounds. We must love, unite, heal and build!"