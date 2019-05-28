WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Harare motorist was heavily assaulted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade policemen.A video that has gone viral on social media shows the man who is driving what looks like a Spacio parked beside the road when Mnangagwa's convoy is passing in full speed.The cops approach the car and break the window before assaulting him then rejoining the convoy.The video was received with mixed feeling on social media with others saying this is not the new dispensation that was promised to us while others said perhaps the man had violated motorcade laws.Commenting on the incident journalist Maynard Manyowa said, "Jungle Justice! If he did wrong, by interference/ intercepting / making gestures to the motorcade, etc, then he must have been arrested not assaulted. There are legal remedies to this. It's in the criminal code. No one should be allowed to damage property & assault suspects."Watch the video below: