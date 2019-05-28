Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Xi and his top economic adviser, Liu He, second from right, visited the JL MAG Rare-Earth factory in Ganzhou, in eastern China, on May 20, prompting speculation that China could weaponize its rare-earth materials in the trade war.
China has dropped its most obvious hint yet that it might restrict exports of rare earths to the US as a strategy in the trade war, a move that could cripple the American tech, defense, and manufacturing industries according to a report on ZimTechreview..

Rare-earth materials - which consist of 17 elements on the periodic table - are one of the most important Chinese exports to the US, as they are found in products such as batteries, smartphones, electric cars, and fighter jets. The minerals are used in tiny amounts but can be crucial to the manufacturing process.

China is the world's largest supplier of rare-earth materials - accounting for 90% of global production - and the US relies on China for 80% of its rare-earth imports, according to Bloomberg.

There had been speculation that Beijing would weaponise rare earths in its trade war with Washington since last week, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and his top economic adviser, Vice Premier Liu He, made a highly publicised visit to a rare-earth factory in eastern China.

Beijing officials further fuelled the flames this week by mentioning rare earths again in a series of state media articles and comments on social media.

The National Development and Reform Commission, which oversees the country's economic policy, said in a Q&A published in the state-run People's Daily on Wednesday: "Do you suggest that rare earths will become a part of China's countermeasures against the US's unwarranted pressure?"

"What I can tell you is that if someone wants to use our rare earths to manufacture products and use them to curb China's development, then the people of the revolutionary soviet base and all the Chinese people will not be happy," it continued.

"There are no winners in the trade war," the NDRC added.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the nationalistic, state-owned Global Times tabloid, also tweeted on Tuesday night: "Based on what I know, China is seriously considering restricting rare earth exports to the US. China may also take other countermeasures in the future."

The Global Times suggested last week that Xi's visit to the rare-earth factory "has been widely viewed as a form of leverage for China in the trade war with the US."

Stocks in Chinese rare-earth companies have skyrocketed ever since Xi's visit.

The US and China have levied billions of dollars' worth of tariffs on each other's goods since March 2018.

Washington raised tariffs to 25% from 10% on $200 billion (R2.9 trillion) worth of Chinese goods on May 10, and Beijing said three days later that it would raise tariffs on $60 billion (R885 billion) worth of American goods starting June 1. Hours after that, the US drew up a list of prospective tariffs on another $300 billion (R4.4 trillion) worth of goods.

The US did not include rare-earth materials in either list of tariff targets, illustrating its reliance on China for them.

Global stocks fell Wednesday as traders braced for further escalation in the trade war. But Ryan Castilloux, the managing director of the rare-earths consultancy Adamas Intelligence, tweeted on Wednesday that there was "still a low probability" that China would withhold rare earths to the US, "as it would quickly (and painfully) escalate tit-for-tat."


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

2 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

4 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

5 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

6 hrs ago | 987 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

6 hrs ago | 4795 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 2543 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

6 hrs ago | 1697 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 687 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

6 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

6 hrs ago | 830 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

7 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

8 hrs ago | 1331 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

9 hrs ago | 1381 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

9 hrs ago | 10101 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

9 hrs ago | 3859 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

9 hrs ago | 1666 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

10 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

10 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

10 hrs ago | 1549 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

11 hrs ago | 12234 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

12 hrs ago | 2182 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

13 hrs ago | 7772 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

13 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

14 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

14 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

14 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

14 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

14 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

14 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

14 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

14 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

14 hrs ago | 1382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days