Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

by Ndou Paul
2 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo Book Fair, one of ZIBF satellite book fairs which was supposed to be held at the Large City Hall from 31 May – 1 June 2019 has been rescheduled for 3 to 4 June 2019.

The postponement is in conjunction with the City of Bulawayo 125th Anniversary Celebrations.

Running under the main theme "Footprints of the Book: Milestones & Opportunities", the Bulawayo Book Fair came with a full package of exciting theatre, exhibitions, a workshop, a book launch.

The interim Chair, Executive Board, Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association announced the postponement in an e-mail to the press.

Below is the announcement:

"On behalf of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association (ZIBFA) General Council and Executive Board, we wish to advise that the Bulawayo Book Fair event initially scheduled for 31 May to 1 June 2019 has been rescheduled for 3 to 4 June 2019 in conjunction with the City of Bulawayo 125th Anniversary Celebrations.

"Should you require further information, please contact the ZIBFA Secretariat."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

2 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

4 hrs ago | 2046 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

4 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

5 hrs ago | 987 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

6 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

6 hrs ago | 1697 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 853 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

6 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

7 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

8 hrs ago | 1331 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

9 hrs ago | 1380 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

9 hrs ago | 10098 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

9 hrs ago | 3857 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

9 hrs ago | 1665 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

10 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

10 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

10 hrs ago | 1549 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

11 hrs ago | 12233 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

12 hrs ago | 2182 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

13 hrs ago | 7771 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

13 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

14 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

14 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

14 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

14 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

14 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

14 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

14 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

14 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

14 hrs ago | 1381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days