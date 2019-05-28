News / National
Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed
2 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo Book Fair, one of ZIBF satellite book fairs which was supposed to be held at the Large City Hall from 31 May – 1 June 2019 has been rescheduled for 3 to 4 June 2019.
The postponement is in conjunction with the City of Bulawayo 125th Anniversary Celebrations.
Running under the main theme "Footprints of the Book: Milestones & Opportunities", the Bulawayo Book Fair came with a full package of exciting theatre, exhibitions, a workshop, a book launch.
The interim Chair, Executive Board, Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association announced the postponement in an e-mail to the press.
Below is the announcement:
"On behalf of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association (ZIBFA) General Council and Executive Board, we wish to advise that the Bulawayo Book Fair event initially scheduled for 31 May to 1 June 2019 has been rescheduled for 3 to 4 June 2019 in conjunction with the City of Bulawayo 125th Anniversary Celebrations.
"Should you require further information, please contact the ZIBFA Secretariat."
Source - Byo24News