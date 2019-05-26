Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fuel service stations in Bulawayo stopped selling fuel today amid confusion on the correct price of fuel amid yesterday's rumours that prices were being hiked to reflect the cost of foreign currency on the black market.The rumour, alleging the price of petrol had gone up from $4,97 to $7,50, was dismissed by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).Long winding queues could be seen at most service stations, as panicking motorists lined up to fill their tanks.The government says it is unacceptable to sell fuel at prices as high as RTGS$7 per litre.In a post Cabinet briefing in Harare today, the Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi warned players in the sector that this behaviour is not acceptable, adding that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) will be out in full force enforcing the law."It is unacceptable for fuel players to insist on US dollar payments only. That is not compliant with their licences. Remedial action will be taken," he said.Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga has concurred with ZERA that government has not increased the price of fuel.He added that while a review of prices was done, the decision is that the current prices should be maintained.