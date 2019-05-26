Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Fuel service stations in Bulawayo stopped selling fuel today amid confusion on the correct price of fuel amid yesterday's rumours that prices were being hiked to reflect the cost of foreign currency on the black market.

The rumour, alleging the price of petrol had gone up from $4,97 to $7,50, was dismissed by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

Long winding queues could be seen at most service stations, as panicking motorists lined up to fill their tanks.

The government says it is unacceptable to sell fuel at prices as high as RTGS$7 per litre.

In a post Cabinet briefing in Harare today, the Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi warned players in the sector that this behaviour is not acceptable, adding that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) will be out in full force enforcing the law.

"It is unacceptable for fuel players to insist on US dollar payments only. That is not compliant with their licences. Remedial action will be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mr George Guvamatanga has concurred with ZERA that government has not increased the price of fuel.

He added that while a review of prices was done, the decision is that the current prices should be maintained.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 1670 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

4 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2540 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

5 hrs ago | 4314 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 2413 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

6 hrs ago | 1618 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 651 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 824 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

6 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

7 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

7 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: Mbare illegal abortionist exposed

8 hrs ago | 1360 Views

America calls Mnangagwa to order

8 hrs ago | 9628 Views

Gun shots in Chitungwiza

9 hrs ago | 3783 Views

PHOTO: Friends of Zimbabwe march outside White House

9 hrs ago | 1625 Views

'Biti participated in drafting ZIDERA' - would have been smartest vs folly of rigged election

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Business sabotaging Zimbabwe economy

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Sir Wicknell to lose Gwanda solar project

9 hrs ago | 1513 Views

When is torrenting illegal?

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa's police ready to crush Thursday's mass uprising

10 hrs ago | 11956 Views

Magufuli heaps praises on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Now Zanu PF has MDC in pocket, can thugs 'walk the line between controlled greed and madness'

12 hrs ago | 2178 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe arrested again

12 hrs ago | 7506 Views

MISSING PERSON: Cleopas Nyoni

12 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracks whip on fuel sector

13 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Chamisa angers Zanu-PF with war drums

13 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Khupe allies lure Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 3328 Views

Court throws out Zivhu defamation claim

13 hrs ago | 530 Views

MDC rebels rewarded as loyalists booted out of power

13 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mutodi pokes fun at 'hopeless' Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Henry Olonga mocks Zimbabwe cricket standards

13 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Chamisa short on methodology to take over power

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Kombi driver blames religion for passenger's death

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon loses plane

14 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Bright Matonga in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

Dabengwa: Zimbabwe's intelligence Czar

14 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zapu lines up massive memorial for Dabengwa

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

2 women arrested over spate of armed robberies

14 hrs ago | 602 Views

Edcon to sell Edgars Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chinese man found dead in Bulawayo house

14 hrs ago | 1282 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days