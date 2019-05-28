Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC-T Spokesperson Linda Masarira has called upon Reserve Bank Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya and Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign because they have in solving the economic crisis bedevilling the country.

Masarira's statements come at a time when the RTGS Dollar currency is losing value every day when traded against the United States Dollar.

On Wednesday it was trading at 1:7

Said Masarira, "It's clear that the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube and the RBZ Governor John Mangudya have failed to fix the economy of our country and have failed to disclose the reasons why they have failed. They can do better by resigning NOW. You have both failed to be Accountable."

On Monday former Chairperson of the Finance Ministry Communications department William Mutumanje said the economic situation affecting the country can only be solved by a political solution and not an economic one.

In January President Emmerson Mnangagwa convened a political leaders dialogue which is aimed at providing solutions to the country, albeit it has failed to provide any meaningful solution.

Newly elected MDC Treasurer General David Coltart accused Mthuli of experimenting on the lives of Zimbabweans because he stays at Meikles hotel and is paid in United States Dollars not RTGS.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days