ZANU PF attacks America

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu has called the American Embassy in Harare a devil of double standards that must go to hell.

Matutu was commenting on the Embassy's call for the government of President Mnangagwa to respect human rights and cease the brutal crackdown on opposition members of parliament and human rights defenders.

"To hell with you a hypocrite and devil of double evil standards, you have imposed sanctions on our country," Fumed Matutu. "You are funding economic saboteurs against our country, you organize midnight meetings plotting on destabilising our country and now you pretend to care, really? Be ashamed."

The Embassy had issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "Harassment and targeted arrests of civil society leaders damages Zimbabwe's reputation and economic future. We call on the Zimbabwean government to uphold its constitution, respect rule of law, and foster an environment where all can contribute to the nation's progress."

Matutu conceded that Zimbabwe was marred with corruption but insisted that America has no right in policing Zimbabwe as it was one of the architects of the misery that Zimbabweans are experiencing.

"Sanctions have their own effect on our economy, corruption has its own effect on our economy and but that doesn't mean US Embassy becomes a class monitor when they're actually the ones making noise in class."He said.

Zimbabwe has seen the arrest of 7 human rights defenders in the recent past accused of plotting to overthrow the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days