Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police on high alert

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police yesterday said they were ready to deal with anyone who engages in any form of violence following social media reports by some rogue elements calling for a so-called national shutdown.

They are threatening to punish people conducting their business or going to work, burn vehicles, destroy shops and stopping children from going to school, among other illegal activities.

The ZRP which is now on high alert to thwart any disturbances countrywide has since started conducting investigations on the source of this alarming message.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned anyone who engages in any form of violence that they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging members of the public to disregard a social media post which is calling for the public to engage in acts of violence by burning vehicles, destroying shops, stopping children from going to school and agitating for bloodshed on 30/05/19.

"Police are on high alert and will arrest anyone who engages in any form of violence, threats or intimidation to the community. The source of this alarming post is now subject of police inquiry," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

42 mins ago | 283 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

43 mins ago | 131 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

44 mins ago | 85 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

53 mins ago | 70 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

54 mins ago | 210 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

55 mins ago | 210 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

55 mins ago | 239 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

56 mins ago | 80 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

56 mins ago | 282 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

57 mins ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

59 mins ago | 450 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

60 mins ago | 191 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

1 hr ago | 179 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

1 hr ago | 59 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 118 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

1 hr ago | 133 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

3 hrs ago | 4293 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

4 hrs ago | 6070 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

10 hrs ago | 9009 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

12 hrs ago | 7819 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

12 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

13 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

14 hrs ago | 5005 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

15 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

15 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4966 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

16 hrs ago | 1312 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

16 hrs ago | 8645 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

17 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

17 hrs ago | 3751 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

17 hrs ago | 2755 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

17 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

17 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 695 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

17 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

18 hrs ago | 3974 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

18 hrs ago | 1684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days