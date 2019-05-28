Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri and two serving senior officers face arrest on charges of criminal abuse office following completion of investigations into their cases.

Chihuri, who retired from the police service in December 2017, allegedly instructed Superintendent Edward Marodza and Inspector Joseph Nemaisa to arrest a Harare couple and illegally grab their fleet of vehicles and title deeds to a Harare house at gunpoint on trumped up criminal charges.

Marodza is stationed at Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Marondera District headquarters while Nemaisa is now at Chikurubi Support Unit.

Our Harare Bureau understands investigations into the case have since been completed and a docket is now ready for court. Efforts are underway to locate Chihuri, who is suspected to be in Malawi, to enable justice to take its course.

The other two accomplices are in Zimbabwe while Chihuri is believed to be outside the country. Sources close to investigations said once Chihuri is located, extradition processes will be initiated to bring him back to Zimbabwe for prosecution.

They also said Marodza and Nemaisa cannot be tried in the absence of Chihuri because the cases are inseparable.

The docket is now with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU). Chihuri, in his capacity as Commissioner-General of Police then, is alleged to have unleashed his subordinates on businessman Mr Bigboy Pachirera and his wife Marygold Pachirera.

Mr Pachirera, who is director of Chelpac Investments Private Limited, was once transport manager at Chihuri's company called Kidsdale Enterprises Private Limited. He worked for Chihuri between 1998 and December 2013.

Around September 2013, Chihuri trumped up criminal charges against Mr Pachirera before assigning Marodza to lead the investigation team.

Pachirera was charged with corruptly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined under Section 173(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He was also charged with theft of trust property as well as fraud.

Mr Pachirera was accused of defrauding Chihuri of $81 000 despite the fact that no audit report had been compiled in respect of Kidsdale. Chihuri made a formal report against Pachirera at Chitungwiza Police Station on September 9, 2013, and asked Nemaisa to lead the team of investigators.

On December 21 2013, Marodza placed Mr Pachirera's Tipper trucks which were parked along Sherwood Road in Waterfalls under police guard. He had to send armed police officers to do the guard duties.

The following day, Marodza summoned Mr Pachirera to his office where he demanded company registration documents for Chelnpac Investments. Mr Pachirera complied and was later locked up at Harare Central Police Station.

He was transferred to Chitungwiza police cells before being taken to court when the permissible detention period had lapsed. A Chitungwiza magistrate unconditionally released Mr Pachirera citing over-detention.

In January 2014, police officers, without any court order seized two construction trucks belonging to Mr Pachirera worth $250 000. The vehicles were taken to Vehicle Theft Squad in Southerton despite the fact that it was not stolen property.

In the same month the detectives led by Nemaisa also arrested Mrs Pachirera and demanded to be shown more property belonging to Mr Pachirera.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

40 mins ago | 263 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

41 mins ago | 127 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

42 mins ago | 77 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

51 mins ago | 68 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

52 mins ago | 201 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

52 mins ago | 204 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

53 mins ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

54 mins ago | 77 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

54 mins ago | 276 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

55 mins ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

57 mins ago | 429 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

58 mins ago | 189 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

59 mins ago | 172 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

59 mins ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

60 mins ago | 114 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

1 hr ago | 54 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

1 hr ago | 83 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

1 hr ago | 129 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

3 hrs ago | 4263 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

4 hrs ago | 6053 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

10 hrs ago | 8995 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

12 hrs ago | 7809 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

12 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

13 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

13 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

14 hrs ago | 4997 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

15 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

15 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 4958 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

16 hrs ago | 1311 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

16 hrs ago | 8634 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

16 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

17 hrs ago | 3745 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

17 hrs ago | 2750 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

17 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 695 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

17 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Our dressing should stand for who we are, children of God

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

FULL LIST: Police impound 10 vehicles in Beitbridge for smuggling

18 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Man ordered to pay US$5 586 a day for maintenance

18 hrs ago | 1684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days