The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) yesterday emphasised Government's position that the fuel prices remain unchanged at RTGS$4,87 and RTGS$4,97 a litre for diesel and petrol respectively.Government on Tuesday warned fuel dealers who fail to comply with licence conditions such as sticking to gazetted prices that they risked serious consequences.ZERA spokesperson Mr Gladmore Njanji said fuel prices remained unchanged and warned dealers against unilateral price increases.Some defiant fuel dealers in both Bulawayo and Harare however hiked pump prices on Tuesday thereby flouting their licence conditions. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday that ZERA personnel will be out in full force carrying out spot checks at all service stations.She said those found on the wrong side of the law will bear the consequences. Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi who met players in the fuel sector on the same day, ordered them to comply with their licence conditions or risk serious consequences.Defiant dealers such as Puma in Avondale, Harare and Macs Garage in Bulawayo were charging RTGS $7,89 for diesel and RTGS$7,98 for petrol yesterday despite repeated warnings from both Government and ZERA.Meanwhile, Minister Chasi is today expected to address Parliament on fuel challenges following concerns raised by legislators who feel the situation is getting out of hand.Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi said Minister Chasi will present a Ministerial statement on fuel today in response to concerns raised by MPs.Mutare Central MP, Innocent Gonese said in view of the difficulties and challenges that the majority of people in the country were going through as a result of challenges in the fuel sector, it was imperative for the Minister to explain the situation on the ground and measures being taken to address the problem.